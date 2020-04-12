Hobart reaps benefits from court-ordered community service

HOBART — When community service is ordered through the Hobart City Court, it can benefit the municipality in a variety of ways.
In cases in which community service has been required, people have provided services in several locations. Among them: the Hobart Police Department, Hobart Family YMCA, Hobart Historical Society and local churches.
Hobart City Court Judge William Longer said more than 340 people performed community service in 2019, and more than 1,300 community service hours were logged by defendants last year.
“These are conservative estimates, and I suspect the numbers are actually a little higher,” Longer said.
Collecting roadside trash and litter in the city is among the tasks done by community service workers.
“This is one of the benefits of having a city court that aren’t reflected in the dollars and cents assessment of the court and its operations,” Longer said of the program.
Community service workers have provided a variety of services at the Police Department, which is located in Hobart’s Police/Courts/Community complex.
“The (community service) workers have regularly weeded and completed minor landscaping around the building,” Police Chief Rick Zormier said. “The workers have also been used to clean the hallways, bathroom and shower areas within the building.”
The workers also have assisted in the winter by shoveling snow around the PCC building and salting the walkways, he said.
Services available through the community service program aren’t limited to cleaning areas.
“In the past, if the (community service) worker had a particular trade skill, such as painter, they may be given some work on repainting a small area that was repaired or recently serviced,” Zormier said.
Longer said there have been many times in which community service has resulted in people becoming more active in the city.
Following a fire at the city’s scout cabin, community service workers were involved in the rebuild of the facility.
One of the workers was helping create a fireplace there. Even after completing the required number of community service hours, the person continued working at the site until the fireplace was finished, Longer said.
The community service program also has resulted in employment opportunities.
“One person doing community service at the park department was such a good worker he was offered a seasonal job with the city when his hours were completed,” Longer said.
Those completing community service hours also have inspired others to be active in the city.
Longer said residents joined a group of community service workers collecting garbage east of Interstate 65 near 39th Avenue because they were thankful the area was being cleaned.
There are several instances in which community service could be ordered, Longer said.
“In some cases I have allowed defendants to perform community service in lieu of paying a fine to the city,” he said.
A defendant could be required to complete hours as “restitution” if the municipality incurred an expense or Hobart employees expended time in association with a case, Longer said.
It also has been ordered if it’s believed community service would be more effective than receiving a financial penalty.
