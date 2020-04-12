Hobart reaps benefits from court-ordered community service

The workers also have assisted in the winter by shoveling snow around the PCC building and salting the walkways, he said.

Services available through the community service program aren’t limited to cleaning areas.

“In the past, if the (community service) worker had a particular trade skill, such as painter, they may be given some work on repainting a small area that was repaired or recently serviced,” Zormier said.

Longer said there have been many times in which community service has resulted in people becoming more active in the city.

Following a fire at the city’s scout cabin, community service workers were involved in the rebuild of the facility.

One of the workers was helping create a fireplace there. Even after completing the required number of community service hours, the person continued working at the site until the fireplace was finished, Longer said.

The community service program also has resulted in employment opportunities.

“One person doing community service at the park department was such a good worker he was offered a seasonal job with the city when his hours were completed,” Longer said.