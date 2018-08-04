HOBART — The city has kicked off a major project to address sanitary sewer overflow issues and provide other benefits in Hobart.
Work started Tuesday for a $4 million initiative to eliminate a city lift station at 701 N. Wisconsin St.
Bob Fulton, president of Hobart's Sanitary/Stormwater District Board, said the aging lift station is at capacity and it has “experienced an unacceptably high number of overflows during wet weather events.”
City officials at one time contemplated replacing the lift station, but it was determined constructing a large gravity sewer line along North Lake Park Avenue and through the proposed Cressmoor Estates subdivision to connect into the city's existing gravity system was “the most cost-efficient and effective way” to handle the problems there, Fulton said.
The project will increase sewer capacity in that area and eliminate sanitary sewer overflows, which will help address environmental issues associated with overflows.
The added capacity will also bring opportunities for more growth in the city.
In addition to addressing the aging infrastructure currently there, the initiative also will help the Sanitary District control its operating and maintenance costs because gravity sewers will be used instead of a lift station.
Fulton said major work associated with the initiative could take place through the end of October or into November, and the entire project could be wrapped up by the end of the year or into early 2019.
He said traffic restrictions are expected to take place along North Lake Park Avenue during construction, but it doesn't appear the road would be completely closed to traffic when work takes place.
A $15.5 million bond issue is being used to fund the construction and several other major sanitary sewer and stormwater projects in Hobart.
That includes the replacement of the 3rd Street bridge over Lake George to reduce flood elevations and facilitate lake access, the installation of storm sewers to alleviate flooding on the north side of the city and upgrades to the city's main sanitary sewer lift station.