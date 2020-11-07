Hobart set to hike ambulance fees

HOBART — Hobart is poised to increase it ambulance fees, a move city officials said appears to be overdue for years.

“I think it's money we've been leaving on the table for quite a lot of years,” City Councilman P. Lino Maggio said before the council on Wednesday approved the first reading of an ordinance to increase the fees.

The ordinance calls for ambulance fees to increase to $1,150 for each incident of basic life support, $1,500 for advanced life support 1 and $1,800 for advanced life support 2. A $200 charge will be added when providing emergency medical services to nonresidents.

The council is expected to consider adopting the new fee structure during its Nov. 18 meeting. If that occurs, the new fees will go into effect on Jan. 1. Ambulance charges also will be increased by 6% annually starting in 2022.

“And hopefully being able to capture some of these funds will help us better fund the Fire Department in the years to come,” Maggio said.

The current ambulance fee structure charges $620.71 for basic life support, $884.21 for advanced life support 1 and $1,223.85 for advanced life support 2.