Hobart Township Trustee not seeking reelection

CROWN POINT — Hobart Township Trustee Thomas Silich won’t run for reelection following the stress of his arrest on charges of impaired driving, which were dismissed.
“Currently, I cannot withstand the mental rigors of another campaign because of the illegal arrest and must, just continue to stay focused on serving the people of Hobart Township during my last year in office,” Silich stated in a prepared press release issued Monday afternoon.
This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.
Roy Dominguez, Silich’s defense attorney, said Silich was making his public announcement to encourage others to run for the office before the candidate filing deadline noon Friday.
Dominguez said Silich, who served eight years on the Hobart Township advisory board and 12 years as township trustee, was planning to run for a fourth term in office last summer.
Dominguez said that changed when Lake Station police arrested Silich on July 20, 2021, and lodged charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and three other traffic infractions.
Dominguez said Silich had to undergo the stress of being being arrested in front of his neighbors, handcuffed and incarcerated for 30 hours and lost his driving privileges — only weeks after the death of Silich’s wife.
Lake Station City Judge Josh Matejczyk dismissed the charges Jan. 18 and expunged Silich’s record of the arrest after the Lake County prosecutor concluded there wasn’t enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt Silich committed a crime.
Dominguez said his investigation convinced the prosecutor’s office that Silich wasn’t speeding or intoxicated. He said a blood test only detected a pain killer prescribed for Silich’s back and hip ailments.
Dominguez claims Silich’s arrest was part of a conspiracy by Silich’s political opponents to ambush and politically embarrass the retired ironworker, who has administered poor relief to needy township residents since he was first elected trustee in 2010.
Dominguez has sent a legal notice to Lake Station and Hobart Township officials that Silich intends to sue them, including Fred Williams, one of two candidates running in the May 3 Democratic primary election to replace Silich.
Williams has denied any wrongdoing.
