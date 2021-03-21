Hobart upgrades EMS equipment

HOBART — The city is upgrading the Fire Department’s lifesaving equipment.

The Board of Public Works and Safety authorized a special purchase of about $202,000 to acquire five new cardiac monitors for Hobart ambulances and engines, eight new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and lifting equipment for ambulances.

Hobart EMS Director Joe Lavendusky on Wednesday told the board Hobart has encountered some issues with its heart monitors because of their age.

“Most of our monitors are eight years old or older and they’re reaching the end of their life span,” Lavendusky said. “The problem is the components inside were made by a company that no longer manufactures the parts.”

He also said existing monitors are unable to transmit information to the hospital while in route, so paramedics have to give those details on arrival.

Lavendusky said updating the equipment is a necessity because “eventually it could fail while it’s on a patient” if it’s not replaced.

“These are certainly advanced life support type systems that these guys use on a daily basis,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said. “Certainly something that needs to be updated.”