HOBART — City officials want to know how a property owner plans to address environmental issues before they consider granting a zone change at his 5-acre site.
Jake Van Santen told the Plan Commission recently he wants to change the classification of his property near 37th Avenue and Roche Street from residential to light industrial so he can store excavation equipment there.
Tim Kingsland, Hobart's Stormwater District coordinator, recommended the commission wait to take action on Van Santen's request until environmental issues are examined and resolved there.
Resident Sandy O'Brien, an environmentalist, said a well on the property is reportedly contaminated. Testing of the former drinking well, which is about 15 feet deep, shows there is petroleum-based material in it, O'Brien said. She also indicated the well has a tar-like substance in it.
Van Santen recently acquired the site through a tax sale. The property was once an agricultural area several decades ago, and it had been vacant for many years.
O'Brien said the Indiana Department of Natural Resources was interested in acquiring the land about 10 years ago. Testing at that time discovered the contamination, she said.
The well is in a sandy area, and it's possible what was placed in it could have spread.
Kingsland also said there are potential wetland issues that are being examined at the site.
Van Santen said the well contamination can be remedied. He also told the commission he contacted a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representative who told him there is no wetland problem there.
Kingsland said the potential wetland issue continues to be reviewed, and it could be months before a final determination is made about it.
He also indicated Van Santen brought in a large amount of fill to the property, and a stormwater permit is required for the site because of the land alterations there.
In addition to the environmental concerns, there have been complaints of debris throughout the site and several old vehicles parked there, said City Councilman Dave Vinzant, a Plan Commission member.
He believes Hobart should take action to order a cleanup of the property.
Van Santen said he believes the site has been judged unfairly, and it isn't a major problem.
The commission had considered denying Van Santen's zone change request, but chose to table the matter to give him an opportunity to create a plan for addressing the issues on his property.
The panel will continue reviewing the situation during its February regular meeting.