Hobart crash One individual was pronounced dead in a crash Wednesday afternoon near 37th Avenue and North Lake Park Avenue in Hobart, police said.

HOBART — A driver who struck another vehicle and crashed into a traffic light Wednesday afternoon was killed in the crash, Hobart police said.

Around 3 p.m., the driver was traveling west on 37th Avenue near North Lake Park Avenue and attempted to pass two vehicles by driving in between them. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed, Capt. James Gonzales said.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center and pronounced dead. One other person was injured and treated at the scene of the incident.

Excessive speed was a likely factor in the crash, Gonzales said, although the exact cause is still under investigation by the South County Crash Reconstruction Team.

Hobart Fire, New Chicago Police Department, Lake Station Police Department and the Lake County Coroner’s Office also assisted on the scene.

