$5K reward offered for information about double homicide in Hobart

HOBART — The families of slain Hobart residents Destiny Jackson and Nazirah Muhammad made an emotional plea for help to the community Wednesday morning and announced a $5,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in the murder of their loved ones.

"My sister did not deserve this," Dominique Coleman, Jackson's sister, said tearfully during a press conference at the Hobart police station. "She was a big teddy bear. She wasn't a fighter."

Around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 2022, Hobart police responded to an apartment building in the 400 block of Ruta Drive for a wellness check after Jackson's sister told them she hadn't heard from her sister in two days and had attempted to reach her repeatedly without success, according to the police department. When officers entered her apartment, they found Jackson, 20, and Muhammad, 19, dead. The Lake County coroner's office determined that each woman had been shot multiple times.

"We need people to come forward," Coleman said, urging anyone with information to "turn this person in."

Coleman was surrounded by other family members of the deceased.

"Destiny was our baby," she said. "My sister didn't even make it to 21."

Coleman said that Jackson's 21st birthday was Jan. 11 and that her family was planning a trip to Las Vegas to celebrate.

At one point during the press conference, Coleman addressed the killer directly.

"If you're watching this, we won't stop until you are caught," she said. "We will catch you."

Kevin Gower, Muhammad's father, chastised the killer for stealing "opportunity" from his daughter.

"You can run. You can hide," he said. "I'm never gonna stop searching. She got three brothers you took her from."

Also at the press conference, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales provided additional details about the incident.

"Since Nov. 4, there hasn't been a day that's gone by in this investigation that myself or the investigators haven't discussed this investigation," Gonzales said.

Gonzales said police believe the murderer stood on a table to reach the women's second-floor balcony where they climbed up and entered the living room through a sliding glass door.

Gonzales said they don't have a suspect or any evidence that could explain a motive. He also said there was no surveillance footage inside the apartment complex and that they could not get clear footage of any potential suspects from nearby cameras outside the complex.

Gonzales did not know whether the murderer was someone that knew the victims, but he did say that the two didn't seem to be involved in any sort of criminal activity prior to their deaths.

"By all accounts, (it) didn't appear as if they were living a high-risk lifestyle," he said. "I will say this, with the layout of the apartment complex, somebody had to have known that was their apartment."

The reward comes from Chicago Crime Stoppers, an organization run by Andrew Holmes that seeks to solve crimes throughout the Chicago area and serve as a liaison between police and the community.

"I believe with every tragedy, there is a silver lining," Gonzales said. "The deaths of Destiny and Nazira have brought all of us here today for a common goal, and that is to get the person or persons responsible for their deaths off the streets so that this doesn't happen to other families."

After the press conference, a group of family and friends of the deceased, representatives of Chicago Crime Stoppers and other community organizations went to the crime scene. There, they looked at the apartment and handed out flyers to neighbors.

Police ask anyone with information to call Hobart Detective Michael Gallagher at 219-942-4991 or the FBI at 219-942-4485. Callers can remain anonymous.

PHOTOS: Hobart police hold press conference on murders of Destiny Jackson and Nazirah Muhammad