HOBART — Albanese Candy Factory was evacuated Wednesday after a small fire broke out from a piece of machinery.
Firefighters responded at 4:31 p.m to the candy factory at 5441 E. Lincoln Highway, Hobart Fire Lt. John Reitz said.
Reitz said a small fire broke out on a piece of machinery and was extinguished quickly. All employees evacuated and there were no injuries.
The fire was contained to a small area and the amount of damage caused is unknown at this time. As of 6:30 p.m. firefighters were ventilating smoke from the building.