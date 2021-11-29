Board backs Hobart stormwater fee hike

HOBART — Stormwater management fees could be on the rise in Hobart.

The city’s Sanitary/Stormwater District Board on Tuesday supported a new fee structure that would increase annual charges for residential customers to $145.70 in 2022, $155.08 in 2023 and $164.53 in 2024. The current annual charge is $136.20 for residential customers.

Stormwater charges also are proposed to increase for nonresidential customers. Those fees vary depending on the number of equivalent runoff units associated with those properties.

The Sanitary/Stormwater District Board approved a resolution associated with the proposed rate structure following a public hearing that generated no comments from residents. The fee increase now heads to the City Council for its review, said Bob Fulton, president of the Sanitary/Stormwater District Board.

The council on Wednesday will consider the first reading of an ordinance setting the new rate structure.

The proposed rate increase comes after an analysis completed by consulting firm Baker Tilly.

The study indicates adjusting the fees is necessary to adequately support the operation and maintenance of the city’s stormwater system.