HOBART — A 76-year-old man was found Wednesday floating deceased in Robinson Lake, the Hobart Police Department said.

Police and dive teams responded to the area around 2 p.m. and pulled the body from the water. The man was identified by the Lake County coroner's office as Eugene Wells of Hobart.

Hobart police said they do not believe there are any signs of foul play. Wells sustained no trauma to his body, the coroner's office said. His manner of death is pending.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will be leading the investigation and Hobart police detectives will offer assistance if necessary, Hobart police said.