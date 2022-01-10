Bond issue backs Albanese expansion

HOBART — The City Council has taken an initial step in issuing economic development revenue bonds associated with the Albanese Confectionery Group’s latest major expansion project.

Beth Jacobson, Hobart’s director of development, said the total bond amount would be slightly more than $11.2 million. The council on Wednesday approved the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the bond issue. Additional action is expected to be taken by the council and other panels in coming weeks to finalize the bonds.

“These are economic development bonds that Albanese is going to basically buy,” Councilman Matt Claussen said. “There’s no obligation to the city, there’s no liability to the city."

The majority of bond proceeds will be used by Albanese for its upcoming project that includes a warehouse area attached to the main building and a distribution center separate from the main structure.

“We’re excited about Albanese expanding,” Jacobson said. “They’re a great company in the city and have made a number of investments over the years.”

Mayor Brian Snedecor said some bond funding is being carved out for the city to complete infrastructure improvements near Albanese.