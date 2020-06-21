City could seek demolition of home

HOBART — Demolition has again been discussed as a potential option to address an Ohio Street home that hasn't been maintained by the owner.
Karen Boruff initially had until June 17 to provide proof that a contractor has been hired to complete renovations to the residence, which is currently vacant. The Board of Public Works and Safety extended that deadline until its July 1 meeting.
If a contractor isn't in place by then, the panel could begin the process to authorize demolition of the house.
Hobart Building Official Mike Hannigan said the home isn't habitable, and many improvements are needed before the residence could be occupied. That includes new plumbing and installing a new furnace.
Hannigan said he put Boruff in contact with a contractor who provided an estimate to her weeks ago.
As of Wednesday, Boruff hadn't yet authorized work in her home, Hannigan said.
“It seems like she is still dragging her feet,” board member Rich Lain said.
Neither Boruff nor a representative attended Wednesday's board meeting.
Last year the home was on a list of residences Hobart wanted to raze because of their conditions.
The board at that time removed it from the list after Boruff requested additional time to address the home so she could eventually move back in the residence.
A volunteer was cleaning the home and making repairs, but Boruff has since asked that person to stop working in the home, Hannigan said.
This isn’t the only time Hobart has dealt with the condition of the property, and the city has spent thousands of dollars over the years to address issues there.
“We're basically maintaining the property,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said.
A massive cleanup effort occurred there in 2011 after the residence was declare unsafe and unsanitary.
City officials at that time said the Ohio Street residence had garbage piled waist-high and items were soaked with cat urine. Living and dead cats were inside the house, and a raccoon also was trapped in the home.
Workers filled 11 industrial-size Dumpsters with items from the home.
Hannigan said the city also has handled overgrown vegetation at the property.
Snedecor said he understands Boruff has experienced personal issues that could have contributed to the lack of action to the home, but the city needs to resolve the matter.
“This has been going on for some time,” Snedecor said.
