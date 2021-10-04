Comments sought on proposed Hobart roundabout

The public will have the opportunity to learn about and comment on a plan to build a roundabout at state roads 51 and 130 in Hobart at a public hearing Wednesday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation and design and engineering firm Troyer Group will host a public hearing Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the City of Hobart Community Center, 111 E. Old Ridge Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for an open house, with the public hearing presentation at 6 and a formal comment period following. A second open house will be held following the presentation where attendees can ask further questions regarding the project.

As proposed, the project involves converting the existing signalized intersection into a single-lane roundabout with a right-turn bypass lane for southbound traffic on Ind. 130 turning right onto Ind. 51/Cleveland Avenue.

The project would also include sidewalks, pedestrian islands and storm sewer improvements. INDOT anticipates construction to take place in 2023.

The current intersection sees a high rate of traffic accidents and injuries, due in part to the intersection geometry, according to INDOT. The proposed project is intended to reduce the number of severe accidents at the intersection.