Company seeks $12M tax abatement for equipment

HOBART — More information has been disclosed about the company planning to operate out of a new industrial facility planned for 69th Avenue.
AMI LLC has plans to locate in the new 617,000-square-foot building Becknell Industrial will construct on 69th Avenue east of Mississippi Street, according to documents filed with the city.
AMI is seeking 10-year personal property tax abatement for $12 million in equipment that will be installed in the space it will lease from Becknell.
That includes manufacturing, logistics, distribution, IT and research and development equipment.
The project is expected to bring more than 160 jobs to the site, according to city documents.
The City Council recently granted initial approval for the personal property tax abatement request, and a public hearing is scheduled for April 15. The council could take final action on the matter following the hearing.
Becknell Industrial has been working to start construction of the new building as soon as April 1.
Paul Thurston, of Becknell Industrial, said there will be about $33 million in hard costs associated with the creation of the new building, and it’s expected to create 165 construction jobs.
Becknell is asking the City Council to approve 10-year real estate tax abatement for the facility it will construct.
The council recently gave initial approval for Becknell’s request, and a public hearing has been scheduled for April 1.
Becknell also has received approval for a site plan, a one-lot subdivision and a planned unit development request for the project.
Some nearby residents have questioned how the project would affect them and expressed concerns regarding the light and noise the project could create.
Thurston said Becknell has been cognizant of residents when planning the development, and it has budgeted for more than $250,000 in landscaping. A berm and screening also is included in plans.
The construction of the new building will occur at the same time Hobart will widen and reconstruct 69th Avenue.
