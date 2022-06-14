 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Construction equipment outside Albanese Candy Factory catches fire

  • 0
Albanese Candy Factory stock

Albanese Candy Factory in Hobart

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

HOBART — A stream of black smoke was visible from a Hobart candy factory after a piece of construction equipment caught fire, officials said. 

Crews were called at 1:51 p.m. for a reported fire on the property of Albanese Candy Factory at 5441 East Lincoln Highway, Hobart Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz said. 

A piece of construction equipment outside of the building overheated and while there were really no flames, the black smoke caused alarm for passing individuals and residents, Reitz said. 

Hobart firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and clear the scene. There were no injuries or damage to the building. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New study finds the human brain runs much hotter than previously thought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts