Construction equipment outside Albanese Candy Factory catches fire

HOBART — A stream of black smoke was visible from a Hobart candy factory after a piece of construction equipment caught fire, officials said.

Crews were called at 1:51 p.m. for a reported fire on the property of Albanese Candy Factory at 5441 East Lincoln Highway, Hobart Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz said.

A piece of construction equipment outside of the building overheated and while there were really no flames, the black smoke caused alarm for passing individuals and residents, Reitz said.

Hobart firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and clear the scene. There were no injuries or damage to the building.

