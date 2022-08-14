Cost of Hobart bridge project estimated to increase by $1.2 million

HOBART — The scope of the Colorado Street overpass project could change as construction costs continue to rise.

Mayor Brian Snedecor said road project prices “have been skyrocketing,” and that’s caused the estimated cost of the overpass initiative to increase by about $1.2 million.

Hobart received about $5.5 million through an Indiana Department of Transportation Trax Grant for the bridge. The city’s match is about $2 million, and Hobart is expected to use proceeds from a 2020 bond issue to cover its portion.

City Engineer Phil Gralik said Hobart approached INDOT to inquire if additional dollars could be designated for the project that will take Colorado Street over the railroad tracks near 69th Avenue. He said Hobart was told the grant won’t change because of the increasing costs.

He said that if the project remains the same, it will be on Hobart to come up with the funding to cover the rising price.

To address the cost, a redesign is in the works, and it could be done in coming weeks, Gralik said.

The initial plans for the bridge call for two lanes for vehicles, but its foundation would be built to accommodate a four-lane section if needed. Gralik said he wants to see options in which the foundation is trimmed down.

The overpass is an important project to Hobart for multiple reasons.

There are regular delays on Colorado Street because of the large number of trains that pass through that area. There’s also a track switching yard near that location, which can cause trains to block the crossing.

Building a bridge over the tracks will eliminate the delays, which is crucial for emergency personnel because Colorado Street is a main thoroughfare for ambulances and fire trucks.

Besides enhancing traffic flow, the overpass can help as more development comes to Hobart.

In June, officials said construction could start at the end of the year, and it would be a 12- to 18-month construction period.

Gralik said he doesn’t anticipate a design change will delay the project, but it’s a possibility.