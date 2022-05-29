Council split on industrial complex

HOBART — There hasn’t been a final decision, but residents could soon learn if the City Council will support Becknell Industrial’s zone change request for a light industrial complex proposed for 61st Avenue and Colorado Street.

The matter is scheduled to go before the council during its regular meeting Wednesday. The council on May 4 tabled the ordinance for additional discussion, which took place during a Thursday work session.

Councilmen have differing views of the proposed project that would include multiple speculative buildings and offer about 2 million square feet of space in total on about 156 acres of land.

Councilman Dan Waldrop said that Hobart’s ongoing financial struggles need to be addressed and that “structured growth” is one step to generate funding to adequately serve the community.

“If we don’t start doing things now to try and turn the tide to try and make things better, if we just sit back and keep doing nothing, then we’re just going to hand strap any people ahead of us trying to make a balanced budget in the city and provide the services we need to do,” Waldrop said.

Paul Thurston, of Becknell, said about $220 million will be invested in the development. When fully assessed, the tax bill for the site would be about $3.2 million each year. That funding doesn’t include other fees Becknell would pay to the city such as building permit fees, Thurston said.

Because the site of the proposed project is in a tax increment financing district, taxes collected would be captured by Hobart’s Redevelopment Commission. Council President Matt Claussen said those dollars would be available for infrastructure work and other authorized uses.

Councilman Josh Huddlestun said Hobart’s already experienced growth through the development of the NorthWind Crossings business park and the ongoing expansion at Albanese. He questioned how much industrial growth is necessary.

He said that if Hobart becomes too industrialized, it could lead to residents leaving the community.

“This project's the first domino in that, and what that looks like looking forward,” he said.

Councilman Dave Vinzant said funding generated from existing development in Hobart hasn’t kept up with increasing operating costs and a decrease in assessed value in the city, so more growth is necessary.

“It’s like a shark. It’s swim or die,” Vinzant said.

Becknell’s development has received strong opposition from residents during recent public hearings about the zone change request.

Many have expressed concerns about traffic, the environment, crime, health and property values.

It’s been estimated the development could have 200 to 300 semitrailers visit it each day when it’s completed, and many residents are worried about the congestion that could create on city roads.

“The traffic flow on 61st Avenue is over 12,000 a day, 12,000 vehicles a day, so to add 200 to 300 in a 24-hour period, I don’t think you’d even notice it,” Claussen said.

Councilman Mark Kopil said each semi would represent about four to five cars, and he believes the 61st Avenue and Colorado Street property isn’t the right location for the proposed development.

“You’re going to notice that difference, absolutely,” he said of the added vehicles.

Although Mayor Brian Snedecor isn’t a voting member on the council, he weighed in on the situation during the May 4 session.

Snedecor said he’s been a supporter of Becknell and development in the city, but he has “become troubled about this project” following the two public hearings for the zone change.

“My concern moving forward on this project, at this point, at this time and at this location. I don’t think we’re ready from an infrastructure standpoint. ... I think that we still got work ahead of us,” Snedecor said at that time.

The council is expected to continue reviewing the first reading of the proposed zone change ordinance at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The ordinance requires approval on two readings to become effective.

