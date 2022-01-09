COVID spike cancels senior center activities

The city has received concerns from some seniors about the decision to temporarily close the MRC while the county is in the red category.

City Councilman Mark Kopil said it’s important to have activities available to seniors, especially during the winter, and he asked if it’s possible to limit the time and number of people in facility so indoor activities could resume at the MRC.

Snedecor said he isn’t yet ready open the facility, but that could change if COVID cases drop.

“If we go to orange (status), maybe we look at opening back up, ... maybe some controlled hours and so forth and progress back into an open status,” Snedecor said. “I just want to be really, really careful right now.”

Besides postponing activities at the MRC, the pandemic has been causing staffing issues during the last month in Hobart.

“And that’s happening in just about any decent-sized employer environment,” Snedecor said.

He said the municipality is being as cautious as it can, and officials recently met with employees “about making good, sound, informed decisions about whether to get the vaccine.”