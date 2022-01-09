 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID spike cancels senior center activities
alert urgent

COVID spike cancels senior center activities

Smartphones, tablets, computers put the whole world in your hands

Brittany Taylor, owner of I Tech Teach You LLC, teaches a class on cellphone usage to a group at the Maria Reiner Senior Center in Hobart in March 2021.

 Tony V. Martin, File, The Times

HOBART — The city has postponed all indoor activities at the Maria Reiner Senior Center and is taking other precautions because of increasing COVID-19 cases.

Mayor Brian Snedecor said that it wasn’t an easy to decision to temporarily close the MRC facility but that it’s necessary for health and safety.

“We never want something to spread because of the MRC,” Snedecor said. “We want to make sure it’s a safe environment when they do come here.”

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

Snedecor said the city halted indoor activities at the MRC after Lake County entered the state’s red category for COVID cases. Figures released Jan. 5 show a 7-day positivity rate of more than 28% in Lake County.

Snedecor said he hopes the number of positive cases will subside, but “while we’re in the red status, we’ll remain closed” to indoor activities at the MRC.

Clerk-Treasurer Deb Longer said there has been outreach from MRC Director Aimee Schallenkamp and her staff to the MRC members to make sure they’re doing well and have what they need.

“(Schallenkamp) stays in contact with them,” Snedecor said. “She does reach out to them, and they do have drive-up lunches and they do different things to kind of keep them in contact.”

The city has received concerns from some seniors about the decision to temporarily close the MRC while the county is in the red category.

City Councilman Mark Kopil said it’s important to have activities available to seniors, especially during the winter, and he asked if it’s possible to limit the time and number of people in facility so indoor activities could resume at the MRC.

Snedecor said he isn’t yet ready open the facility, but that could change if COVID cases drop.

“If we go to orange (status), maybe we look at opening back up, ... maybe some controlled hours and so forth and progress back into an open status,” Snedecor said. “I just want to be really, really careful right now.”

Besides postponing activities at the MRC, the pandemic has been causing staffing issues during the last month in Hobart.

“And that’s happening in just about any decent-sized employer environment,” Snedecor said.

He said the municipality is being as cautious as it can, and officials recently met with employees “about making good, sound, informed decisions about whether to get the vaccine.”

He said the city continues to review policies to ensure they reflect CDC guidelines and the best interests of employees.

Longer said municipal employees have the ability to work from home in many cases, but Hobart hasn’t had to close or restrict hours at City Hall.

“Hopefully we won’t have to,” Longer said.

