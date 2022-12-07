Deceased identified in November house explosion in Hobart, coroner says

HOBART — The Lake County coroner's office has identified a woman who was killed in a house explosion last month in Hobart, the office announced Wednesday.

Geraldine Hook, 70, of Hobart, was identified Thursday by a forensic odontologist, Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick said.

The New Chicago Fire Department was called to the explosion shortly before noon Nov. 23 in the 600 block of East 29th Avenue near Lake Station and New Chicago, according to NIPSCO.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the explosion might have been caused by a natural gas leak, New Chicago Fire Chief Joe Eakins said.

NIPSCO personnel arrived to assist first responders and ensure the safety of the area, a representative said. NIPSCO facilities were not involved.

Eakins said the investigation is pending.