Disputed Hobart rezone advances

HOBART — Becknell Industrial’s rezone request advanced an initial step with the City Council, but there are many residents who hope that’s as far as it will get.

The council voted 4-3 Wednesday to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would change the zoning of 156 acres of land at 61st Avenue and Colorado Street from a residential designation to a light manufacturing district. Councilmen Mark Kopil, Josh Huddlestun and P. Lino Maggio cast votes against it.

Residents who filled City Hall had a strong reaction after the decision. One person called the council members “cowards” while walking out of the council chambers. Another said, “shame on you,” after the vote.

The matter hasn’t yet concluded because the ordinance requires approval on a second reading to be finalized. The council could vote on the next reading during its June 15 regular meeting.

It appears Councilman Chris Wells remains undecided about the project. He said he will use the next two weeks to contemplate the matter.

Wells said that denying the ordinance on Wednesday would “kill it completely,” but approving it provides more time to review all the information.

There have been many arguments in support of and against the project while it’s been discussed during recent months, and that was no different at Wednesday’s council session.

The development is proposed to bring 2 million square feet in speculative buildings, and the total investment would be around $220 million.

Paul Thurston, of Becknell, said the property is currently generating just under $7,000 in annual property tax revenue, and that figure would increase to more than $3 million each year after the complex is fully assessed.

“This is 10 years down the road,” Thurston said.

Infrastructure needs

About $7 million in fees would be paid to the city while development occurs. Becknell also has agreed to contribute $3.3 million for infrastructure improvements, which will include enhancements to Colorado Street and a roundabout at 61st Avenue.

The development also is expected to create hundreds of construction jobs. The number of permanent positions isn’t yet known because there are no tenants yet for the buildings.

Councilman Dan Waldrop said he initially struggled when considering his position on the project but then “refocused” and has stayed in favor of it.

Waldrop said property tax caps created a situation in which “raising revenue was pretty much locked in and the only way to kind of spur more is through development.”

City facing financial issues

Multiple factors besides tax caps have created financial issues in Hobart, including the property tax assessment appeal of the Southlake Mall.

Waldrop said the Becknell development won’t solve all of Hobart’s cash flow issues, but it’s one part of a long-term plan.

“This is what we need to do fiscally to try and plant the seeds for this thing to grow,” he said.

Those opposed to the development have said that they understand the city is facing financial struggles but that there are other ways to generate funding.

“We’re going to sell out our patrimony for an economic problem that’s coming, that’s real, but I don’t think we have invested the imagination, the enterprise and the faith in our community to solve this problem,” resident Joseph Conn said.

Mayor Brian Snedecor didn’t attend Wednesday’s session, but Conn read some of his statements from the May 4 council meeting. Snedecor expressed concerns about the project at that time.

“My concern moving forward on this project, at this point, at this time and at this location, I don’t think we’re ready from an infrastructure standpoint. ... I think that we still got work ahead of us,” Snedecor said.

Snedecor also said then that he’s not a voting member on the council and he doesn’t have veto power, but he would consider vetoing the rezone if he did.

'The right thing at the right time'

“Because I feel it’s important that we need to do the right thing at the right time, understanding that we have a lot of people that we have to answer to,” Snedecor said. “I trust this council will make the right decisions.”

Huddlestun said Snedecor made “powerful” remarks in May.

He said Snedecor made those comments after hearing all of the potential benefits of the development.

“He still felt confident to speak against the project, so it’s hard for me to go against him and his approach,” Huddlestun said.

Resident Viola Love said she has five generations of her family living in Hobart, and the youngest is about 8 months old.

“I couldn’t imagine all of that across the street for him,” she said of the proposed development.

Like others, she understands the city’s financial struggles, but she believes there are alternatives.

“We don’t have to sell out to a company,” she said.

Love and other residents said the youth in Hobart are the future of the community.

“Give them something to lift them up,” Love said.

She said she felt love, commitment and family when she moved to Hobart, and now she believes the proposed development is “tearing our community apart” and creating a division in the city.

“When you’re divided, you can’t accomplish anything,” she said.

