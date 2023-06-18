HOBART — A suspected drowning victim was pulled Sunday from Robinson Lake by divers from the Hobart Fire Department and nearby public safety agencies.

Officials said the victim was recovered at 2:49 p.m. after a nearly two-hour search. Witnesses had told Hobart police that they saw a female go under the water and fail to come back up.

The name of the victim and the specific cause of death were not immediately available.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation into the incident.

Robinson Lake is a 17-acre lake in a 32-acre park on the west side of Hobart, adjacent to Interstate 65 and Liverpool Road.

Records show that a 76-year-old Hobart man was found in April floating dead in the lake. Two Region kayakers also drowned last summer in Robinson Lake.

"Safety around water is a must. We have had too many incidents in recent years," the Hobart Fire Department said on its Facebook page.

Robinson Lake has no lifeguards. Signs posted there prohibit swimming in the lake by anyone younger than 18.