Dunkin’ location proposed for Hobart

HOBART — Another Dunkin' location could be coming to Hobart.

City Planner Ross Pietrzak said the coffee and baked goods chain has expressed interest in opening at the former combination KFC/A&W All American Food building at 1475 S. Lake Park Ave. in Hobart.

“I received a plan for a Dunkin’ Donuts to go in that area,” Pietrzak said. “They are essentially using that site exactly as it is presented.”

The matter went before the Plan Commission Thursday to determine if the panel would need to approve a new site plan for the project.

Pietrzak said plans are to “freshen the site up” and “make it look nice,” but there won’t be major adjustments to the facility.

“They’re fixing it up, but they’re using the existing building,” Pietrzak said. “They’re not proposing any additions to the building. They’re not moving entrances.”

He said the exterior menu board from the former KFC/A&W was removed after that eatery closed, and Dunkin’ plans to install a new board in the same place.

“The structure is gone,” Pietrzak said of the former menu board. “They just want to replace the structure.”