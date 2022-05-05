Ex-NFL player: Region needs to develop its young talent

HOBART — After six seasons in pro football, Emil Ekiyor saw how the NFL developed young talent. He’d like to see schools and businesses do the same with young people.

“Why can’t that happen in industry?” Ekiyor asked at the NextGen Expo on Wednesday at Avalon Manor.

After his playing career, the former defensive end for the Buccaneers, Falcons and Raiders founded and is CEO of InnoPower, an Indianapolis-based organization whose mission is to accelerate economic development and wealth generation in black communities in the U.S. and his native Nigeria.

The problem today, Ekiyor said, is that young people are not being exposed to entrepreneurial opportunities.

“We have a huge opportunity,” he said. “We have to re-think how we develop talent. It can’t be ‘old school.’”

Ekiyor noted that for much of the graduating class of 2022, the last “normal" school experience came their sophomore year.

“We have an opportunity to re-think and re-design how we can prepare young people for an innovative economy,” he said. “We can’t do it as we did it yesterday, and we can’t do it on our own.”

NextGen Expo was a resource and opportunity expo for young people ages 16-24. The hosts were Center of Workforce Innovations and Northwest Indiana Workforce Board.

Lisa Daugherty, president and CEO of Center of Workforce Innovations, explained, “We wanted to bring employers and resource people together with youth, so young people can see what work is available to them.”

Encouraging her fellow educators and employers to get involved was Shanita D. Starks, Purdue University educational outreach counselor for Lake County. “This is the beginning of the starting party,” Starks said, citing the need to empower young people.

Nearly 40 vendors, representing higher education, businesses, building trades and nonprofits, set up booths for students.

Rosie Lopez-Malagon, executive director of dual-credit programs at Ivy Tech Community College, wanted young people to know “they belong in college. There’s a place for them.”

Sasha Mateer, a superintendent with Lake County Parks Department, joined the system as a lifeguard in 1999. “You can fall in love with anything and make it a career,” she said.

The program included speakers on financial matters and resume writing, along with a career development panel.

Taylor Tracy, a career coach for River Forest High School in Hobart Township, brought 17 students to the expo.

“We’re doing a career drive, and I’m hoping they speak to business owners,” Tracy said. “I hope they get an idea of benefits they get with certain careers.”

Zachary Brown, recruiting for the Purdue University College of Agriculture, offered young people this advice: “Find your passion. Explore the possibilities.”

As outreach coordinator for Hartsfield Village in Munster, Sue Hynek said, “This a great start-up place to work, and from there you can move into different avenues. We want people who can make a difference.”

