Firefighters battle downtown Hobart blaze

HOBART — A downtown apartment fire Wednesday temporarily displaced occupants of two units but left none injured, an official said.
Firefighters were called about 3:28 p.m. to the building, located on East Third Street between South Wisconsin and Main streets, said Hobart Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz.
Firefighters discovered upon arrival that the blaze started in a top floor apartment.
Crews were able to extinguish the flames in a matter of minutes, but smoke damage throughout the building forced residents to relocate, Reitz said.
It's not yet clear what caused the fire. An investigation is still underway.
The Hobart Fire Department was assisted by Hobart police and the Lake Station and New Chicago fire departments.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Abdelaziz Velazquez
Ananias Granger
Anthony Baker
Anthony Timmons
Arissa Wellington
Bonita Louise Fitch
Bonnie Starr
Brian Caine
Candance Ballas
Carlton Spurlock
Carlton Upshaw
Christopher Arroyo
Debra Poston
Deion Bryant Nolan
Donovan Beard
Eric Graf
Eric Hunter
Evita Deanna Croom
Freddie Holman
Herman Avehart
Holli Pyle
Jacob Pampalone
Jacob Pampalone
James Gilbert
Javier Hernandez
Jeremy Anderson
Jessie Bernard Griffin
Joey Havlin
Joseph Jacob Jackson
Joshua Douglas
Kelvin Harmon
Khalid Nathaniel Jackson
La Fontay Williams
Lamonte Crittenden
Lee Anna Flanagan
Leighton Edward Wiser.JPG
Marcin Kotwica
Marco Raboteaux
Marcus Wise
Marianne Garcia
Michael Sandoval
Michael Spivey
Michael Targos
Montrail Thomas
Owen Iddings
Pedro Trinidad
Richard Leiva
Richard Moss
Robert Nolbertowicz
Robert Wheeler
Ronnie McMahan
Roxanne Hughes
Savannah Cresap
Shannon Shancey
Shareda Newbern
Shelton Curtis
Syeed Hamil Lewis
Sylvester Okafor
Tanya Simpson
Tiera Baker
Timothy Stokes
Ushawnits Langford
Vincent Lewis
Walter McDonald
William H. Frieberg
William Szimakowski
Zaklina Trajceski
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!