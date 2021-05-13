 Skip to main content
Firefighters battle downtown Hobart blaze
alert urgent

Firefighters battle downtown Hobart blaze

Downtown Hobart apartment fire

A fire to an apartment building in downtown Hobart Wednesday, May 13 left the occupants of two units temporarily displaced.

HOBART — A downtown apartment fire Wednesday temporarily displaced occupants of two units but left none injured, an official said.

Firefighters were called about 3:28 p.m. to the building, located on East Third Street between South Wisconsin and Main streets, said Hobart Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz.

Firefighters discovered upon arrival that the blaze started in a top floor apartment.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames in a matter of minutes, but smoke damage throughout the building forced residents to relocate, Reitz said.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire. An investigation is still underway.

The Hobart Fire Department was assisted by Hobart police and the Lake Station and New Chicago fire departments.

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.
