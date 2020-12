First responders band together to save baby deer stuck on frozen lake in snow storm

HOBART — As snow pelted the Region, first responders teamed up to save a fawn in distress on a frozen Hobart lake.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday a resident who lives by Lake George in Hobart alerted conservation officers of a young deer stuck on the ice, said Hobart Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz.

The conservation officer then got in contact with Hobart police and firefighters and first responders made their way to the scene.

A Hobart Fire Department diver arrived and Crown Point firefighters came to assist with a piece of rescue equipment that resembles a sled.

It took the group about an hour to get the fawn to safety during the snow storm. Reitz commended their hard work during challenging conditions.

Once the baby deer was on the shore, a conservation officer checked the animal for injuries. The fawn was unharmed and was able to run away after the rescue, firefighters said.

