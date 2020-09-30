First responders rescue family pets from garage fire

HOBART — Firefighters rescued two family pets from a small blaze that broke out in an attached garage Wednesday afternoon. The residents were able to make it out safely but they will be temporarily displaced form their home.

First responders were called at 1:48 p.m. to extinguish a fire at residential property on West Seventh Place in Hobart, said Hobart Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz.

Crews were met with heavy smoke throughout the structure and quickly worked to find the origin. The fire was contained to the attached garage and it was extinguished within a few minutes.

A dog and three cats were rescued from the home and no one was injured, Reitz said. Lake Station and New Chicago firefighters assisted Hobart crews on scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.