 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First responders rescue family pets from garage fire
alert urgent

First responders rescue family pets from garage fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Rocko the dog

Rocko is one of the pets rescued from the fire. 

 Provided

HOBART — Firefighters rescued two family pets from a small blaze that broke out in an attached garage Wednesday afternoon. The residents were able to make it out safely but they will be temporarily displaced form their home. 

First responders were called at 1:48 p.m. to extinguish a fire at residential property on West Seventh Place in Hobart, said Hobart Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz. 

Crews were met with heavy smoke throughout the structure and quickly worked to find the origin. The fire was contained to the attached garage and it was extinguished within a few minutes. 

A dog and three cats were rescued from the home and no one was injured, Reitz said. Lake Station and New Chicago firefighters assisted Hobart crews on scene. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts