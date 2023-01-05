Giant mural depicts Hobart history, businesses, schools

HOBART — Michelangelo needed four years to complete the Sistine Chapel ceiling early in the 16th century. Pete Cortese won’t need that long to finish a large outdoor mural depicting local history and commerce.

Working with building owner Frank Wilson, Cortese said he would need three days once the weather gets warmer to finish the 18-by-76-foot work.

“It’s a masterpiece, pretty cool,” said Wilson, owner of Off-Road Rim Financing LLC, on whose east wall the mural sits.

After a fire and vandalism, Wilson wanted to do something positive with the building. Feedback from the Hobart Happenings Facebook page overwhelmingly supported images of local history.

“Let’s do it,” Wilson decided. “We studied the history of Hobart and I got into it. The mural tells a lot about Hobart.”

The artwork, near the corner of Center and Third streets, begins with a bald eagle and a U.S. flag, followed by images of Yohan, the Brickie mascot; Sherman Henderson, the city’s first mayor; George Earle, Hobart’s founder; and Pokagon, the Potawatomi chief who sold the land for Hobart to Earle.

Other images include Brickie Bowl, the lakefront clock tower, the Hobart Historical Society museum, several churches, the city’s first schoolhouse, the old water tower, Pennsy Depot, Lake George dam and plenty of ducks.

Inside the letters HOBART are names or logos of 41 businesses, many still open, some just memories of Hobart’s past.

“I tried to get all the businesses that were open 35 years or more,” said Cortese, 67, who has lived in Hobart since 1961. “I knew a lot about the old buildings, but there’s a lot of things I leaned about Hobart.”

Among the businesses depicted but no longer open are Bates Tavern and Hobart House, the city’s first hotel.

The project secured city permits, and Cortese began painting around August 2021. Illness resulted in a nine-month layoff. Other challenges, Cortese said, include the weather and painting on brick block.

Cortese has been painting professionally since he left factory work 24 years ago. A member of the Hobart Arts League at age 13, he studied at the American Academy of Arts in Chicago.

Today he specializes in custom murals and collages on canvas, walls and ceilings. His art can be seen in schools — including all of Hobart’s public schools — homes, medical centers, restaurants and bars in 14 states.

Despite its size, the Hobart mural is not Cortese’s largest work. He recalled larger projects for a museum in Mobile, Alabama, and Crown Point schools.

Paula Isolampi, president of the Hobart Historical Society, called the mural “a wonderful addition to the downtown, and it showcases Pete Cortese’s artistic talent.”

Isolampi likes how the mural “shows the different eras of businesses in Hobart, from those no longer with us to current businesses.”

Cortese hopes people looking at the mural “get a sense of the history of Hobart and study it. I see history, all of it, from George Earle to fishing on the lake.”

Wilson also purchased the vacant lot adjacent to the mural, and that area may be developed as a park, Cortese said.

Wilson’s business sells wheels, tires and truck accessories online. He and wife Nikki have two children, including son Brody, 10, who as a student saw Cortese’s mural near the entrance to The Early Learning Center at George Earle Elementary.

“Pete came in and had it all drawn out,” Wilson recalled. “He came in with a drawing 8 feet by 20 feet. So I said, ‘OK, this guy is the real deal'.”

Wilson said he likes the Hobart community and its schools.

“I like the downtown atmosphere, especially with new restaurants coming,” he said. “I love the hang of it.”