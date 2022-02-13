Healthy heart a great 74th birthday gift for former police officer

A new treatment for coronary artery disease Jay Govert underwent on his 74th birthday has helped him turn back time.

"I'm feeling as good as I did in my 20s," Govert said.

The four-hour procedure, called Shockwave intravascular lithotripsy, or IVL, was done by cardiologist Dr. Sandeep Nathan and his team at the UChicago Medicine in Chicago.

The Hobart man had the procedure done last May 25, his birthday.

"Can you think of a greater birthday gift? Dr. Nathan gave me a birthday present for my 74th birthday," Govert said.

Govert, who was a former Hammond police officer and insurance investigator, also owned a heating and air conditioning business, and has always lived an active life.

"My wife Kathy and I are people who do 10 things at a time," Govert said.

Govert, who still does heating and air-conditioning work for friends and family, said he was starting to feel tired and not his usual energetic self.

"I thought it was old age. I just thought this is what happens when you get old," Govert said.

Govert's general cardiologist is Dr. Kenneth Ramsey, who collaborated with interventional cardiologist Dr. Ratnakar Rajanahally.

Following an angiogram testing by Rajanahally, he then referred Govert to Nathan at the UChicago Medicine after it was discovered he had a calcified coronary artery that put him at risk for a heart attack.

"I give him (Rajanahally) a lot of the credit. It was a team effort, and when it works well it's a great thing," Nathan said.

Govert said after meeting with Nathan he decided to go ahead with the procedure.

The procedure involves use of a tube-like device called a balloon catheter that contains integrated lithotripsy emitters, which can break up hard materials (calcification) that restricts blood flow to the heart. After using the Shockwave system, the doctor can implant a different device called a stent, which is a metal tube that helps keep the vessel open, according to information received from the UChicago Medicine.

"It (the procedure) was a blessing, and there is no question the Lord led me to Dr. Nathan and the hospital. It made such a change in my life," Govert said.

Nathan said the procedure, which was approved by the FDA in early 2021, is a relatively new one but one that he has now used numerous times.

The minimally invasive procedure uses sonic pressure waves to break up the calcium inside the artery without harming other tissue.

"It's very new. Less than a year," Nathan said.

Nathan said what made Govert's situation particularly difficult was he had nodular calcium or little chunks of calcium all through the blood vessel he operated on.

"It was really challenging," Nathan said.

The second challenge, in the procedure involving Govert, was that his blood vessel had a 360 degree loop.

"They are usually a straight loop and his looked like a roller coaster," Nathan said.

Once started the procedure had to continue and in Govert's case, took nearly four hours to complete, Nathan said.

Nathan said the message to others who are getting older and feeling tired or not their usual self is to go to their own physicians and have it checked out.

"He thought it was his age catching up on him, and his local doctors were astute enough to catch it," Nathan said.

The timing by Govert and his own doctors all worked together toward a good partnership that resulted in a good outcome for his patient.

"The timing was impeccable. I'm delighted, and I'm thrilled that my team was able to help this guy," Nathan said.

Kathy Govert, Jay Govert's wife, is also thrilled to have the husband back who has the energy level he had when they married in their 20s.

They have three adult children, 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She said her husband continues to work on their 1.6 acre property which includes chopping down trees, cutting them down with a chainsaw and hauling them to their barn.

"I'm trying to keep up with Jay all the time. He has so much energy," Kathy Govert said.

For more information, go to uchicagomedicine.org.

