Hearing set for potential sewer rate hike in Hobart

HOBART — Rate increases could be coming so that the city can implement a plan to upgrade Hobart’s aging main lift station and comply with an order to reduce sanitary sewer overflows.

The average residential sanitary sewer bill in Hobart is currently $54.35, and the cost could increase to $60.47 in 2023 and then $66.58 in 2024.

If the new rate schedule is adopted, it would allow the city to pursue a bond issue to fund sanitary sewer projects that are estimated to cost about $45 million.

The most significant project involves rebuilding Hobart’s main lift station.

Bob Fulton, president of Hobart’s Sanitary and Stormwater District Board, said the lift station was built in the late 1980s.

City Engineer Phil Gralik said lift stations are designed for about 20 years of service.

“We’re 14 years past that," Gralik said. "We’re approaching double the life of this station."

Fulton said that because the lift station is “living on borrowed time,” there are concerns about a catastrophic failure there. If that happens, it could result in an environmental emergency.

“We have reached the usable limit of our main lift station,” Fulton said.

Jake Dammarell, of Butler, Fairman and Seufert, said Hobart in 2010 entered into an agreed order with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to take several measures to eliminate sanitary sewer overflows in the city.

Studies were completed to identify projects to accomplish the goals of the order, and the city has experienced a 67% reduction in sanitary sewer overflows through a variety of initiatives, Gralik said.

The lift station project is at the top of the list, and that work would involve adding new pumps, electrical components, a transformer as well as site improvements around the facility.

A 30-inch diameter force main also would be installed from the lift station to a connection point with the Gary Sanitary District.

“Which is approximately 4.5 miles away,” Dammarell said.

Gralik said Hobart has experienced increased maintenance costs associated with the existing lift station. He said the city has been rebuilding pumps, but the parts are becoming increasingly difficult to find.

One of the lift station pumps went down in August 2021 and hasn’t yet been repaired while the city waits for a part to arrive.

“We still do not have that part,” Gralik said.

In addition to addressing the age and potential environmental issues associated with the lift station, the project also is necessary so development can continue in the city. Fulton said regulatory agencies could prohibit new construction if it’s determined Hobart is unable to adequately pump out stormwater in wet weather events.

The city’s Sanitary and Stormwater District Board will have a public hearing about the proposed rate increase during its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday at City Hall, 414 Main St. Following the public hearing, the panel could send the rate increase proposal to the City Council with a recommendation. The new rate schedule would require council approval on two readings before it would become effective.