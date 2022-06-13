 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hobart approves agreement to enhance drainage

HOBART — The city is closer to addressing flooding issues in Hobart’s Stinky Creek watershed.

The City Council recently approved an interlocal agreement with the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission.

City Councilman Chris Wells, R-5th, said the interlocal indicates the city will collaborate with the commission to hire an engineering company to implement a plan created to address the longstanding flooding problems in the Stinky Creek watershed, which includes an area surrounded by 37th Avenue, Wisconsin Street, Old Ridge Road and Liverpool Road.

The commission also will contribute $450,000 to the engineering costs of the project, which could be about $900,000, Wells said.

After those efforts are done, work could start next year to enhance drainage.

Wells said that will include installing pipe from an area near George Earle Elementary School to Deep River. Housing along that area will be tied into the new drainage structure.

“This is the project that is going to take care of so much of the flooding in (Hobart’s) District 5,” Wells said.

Wells said adding the pipe should result in stormwater leaving that area 24 hours quicker than it currently does.

Councilman Dan Waldrop, D-at-large, said it has been a difficult project to plan for because there are multiple drainage topographies in that area.

“This thing is still a long-term plan, it’s a very complex plan, but in 2023 they should be able to break ground and start,” he said.

Although the work will prevent flooding in yards, residents could still experience dampness in their basements, Waldrop said.

“Just because they put this in doesn’t mean everybody’s basements still won’t flood,” he said. “That’s what basements do.”

