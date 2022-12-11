Hobart approves bond issues with mall tax refund in mind

HOBART — City leaders have made financial preparations for a property tax refund for Southlake Mall.

The City Council on Wednesday gave final approval to ordinances and resolutions associated with a general obligation bond issue as well as a special taxing district bond issue through the Redevelopment District. Each of the bond issues will not exceed $5.8 million.

City officials have estimated Hobart could take a financial hit of around $9 million when a property tax refund is issued to Southlake Mall, and that refund could be withheld as early as this month’s tax distribution.

“The plan is still, subject to further discussion with (city administration), to look to close ... on this yet this year,” Hobart bond counsel Randy Rompola said of the bond issues.

The city would face a dire financial situation if it didn’t have a funding plan to cover the property tax refund, which stems from separate cases in which Indiana courts ruled to revert the mall’s assessments for the 2011 to 2016 tax years to its 2010 assessment.

Rompola said the bonds provide a funding mechanism in which Hobart could be reimbursed for prior expenditures as well as provide operating funds at end of the year.

He said that the bonds will be sold to the Indiana Bond Bank and that they have a final maturity in about 10 years. The maximum interest rate is 6%, but it’s expected to come in lower than that.

“The interest rate will be based on the rate of investment by the state treasurer on their funds because they will use state money to buy these bonds,” Rompola said.

He has said Hobart also is exploring other potential funding options to help cover the property tax refund, and the bonds are a “fail-safe” to ensure funding is available.

The council conducted a public hearing on Wednesday prior to acting on the bond issues. It received no comments from residents.

