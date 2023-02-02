HOBART – The voting was unenthusiastic, but the City Council has unanimously approved a settlement agreement in connection with the property tax refund to Southlake Mall.

Hobart must pay about $9 million because of the mall’s successful assessment appeal that covers several tax years. The municipality is among several mall taxing districts that will issue refunds of various amounts.

The agreement approved Wednesday involves Lake County, Hobart and the Merrillville Community School Corp.

Funding will be withheld from tax distributions for the refunds, and the agreement covers a variety of details surrounding the matter. A copy of the settlement agreement wasn’t immediately available.

City Attorney Heather McCarthy said the agreement was executed by the Lake County Board of Commissioners, and it heads to the Merrillville School Board for its consideration. She described the agreement as being amenable to all parties involved in it.

“This is the deal we got … this is as good as we can get it,” City Councilman Dave Vinzant said.

Although the agreement was approved Wednesday, Vinzant expressed disappointment in the manner in which the appeal process was handled.

He and other city officials have been frustrated that Hobart must pay millions of dollars for an appeal when the city isn’t involved in assessment of properties.

Because of the appeal, the city closed on two bond issues in December totaling about $10 million to ensure that Hobart has operating funds after the Southlake Mall property tax refund is withheld.

Clerk-Treasurer Deborah Longer agrees that Hobart and other municipalities in the state don’t have a say in the way assessments are done or the appeal process.

She has said there is a push from Hobart for law changes in which the state could provide financial relief because of the strain the city is facing from the assessment appeal.

Longer said law changes being sought aren’t only for Hobart, but for any government entity that could face major financial challenges brought on by property tax assessment appeals from big-box stores and other large buildings.

The appeal in Hobart “isn’t a one and done,” she recently said. “This is going to keep happening, and you’ve got to fix it, and that’s what we’re working on.”

Mayor Brian Snedecor has expressed concerns about city services being affected if relief isn’t provided to the city.