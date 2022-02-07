 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hobart approves Teamsters contract

HOBART — The city has a new contract in place involving Public Works Department employees who are members of Teamster Local 142.

Mayor Brian Snedecor said Hobart and Teamsters officials worked for several months to develop the contract, which runs through 2025.

“We certainly appreciate our public works guys,” Snedecor said. “They work hard, just like all of our employees do, but we wanted to make sure this contract was done well because it goes until 2025.”

The city’s Board of Public Works and Safety last week approved the contract, and the City Council later adopted a salary ordinance associated with it.

Teamsters employees as well as other city staff are receiving a 2% raise in 2022. Snedecor said some public works positions that weren’t initially included in the agreement were added to it.

The contract was approved retroactive to Jan. 1 so employees added to the agreement could receive the full amount due to them, said City Councilman Lino Maggio.

“I believe it probably only amounts to a few hundred dollars,” Maggio said.

Snedecor said negotiations began toward the end of last summer for the new agreement, and the language was finalized in December. It then received approval from the Teamsters before it headed to the public works board for a decision.

“We’ve been working on the contract for five or six months,” Snedecor said.

