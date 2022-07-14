Hobart backs sewer rate hike, bond issue

HOBART — A sewer rate increase and an associated bond issue have the support of Hobart’s Sanitary and Stormwater District Board.

Both the rate increase and bond issue are necessary to complete about $45 million in projects to reduce sanitary sewer overflows. That work includes the replacement of Hobart’s main lift station, which officials have said is “living on borrowed time.”

The average residential sewer bill in Hobart is currently $54.35 for about 4,000 gallons of flow. The cost could increase to $60.47 in 2023 and then $66.58 in 2024.

The Sanitary and Stormwater District Board on Tuesday approved resolutions associated with the rate increase and bond issue. Those matters now head to the City Council for its consideration, and the panel is expected to review them during its July 20 regular session.

If both issues advance, the loan closing could take place Aug. 25.

Mayor Brian Snedecor and City Councilman Chris Wells, R-5th, were the only people to speak during public hearings at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Snedecor said the sanitary sewer projects are serious, and he thanked the board for developing a plan that minimizes financial effects on ratepayers.

“Trying to extend this out as far as you can over a period of time so the rates don’t impact the ratepayers at one big hit because that’s really tough for people on budgets,” Snedecor said.

While applauding their efforts to spread out the increase, Snedecor said the board wasn’t “afraid to take steps forward to make sure our system works efficiently and guarantees the service that people have come to expect by our city.”

As the new rate schedule heads to the council, Wells asked that more information be provided to residents so they can plan ahead for the new charges.

If the rates and bond issue are finalized, lift station work could start in January or February of 2023 and conclude in the winter of 2025. Minimal sanitary service disruptions are anticipated.

The existing lift station was established in the late 1980s, and facilities of that kind are typically built for about 20 years of service. Officials are concerned there could be an environmental emergency if there is a catastrophic failure at the lift station.

Wells said he’s thankful for the city’s sanitary sewer employees who have “kept that plant running as long as it’s been running (because it’s) a flat-out miracle that plant is still running as well as it is.”

The lift station project will increase the wet weather capacity, and it includes pump and control replacement as well as new electrical systems, transformers, HVAC system, safety improvements, equipment security and other site improvements.

A 30-inch diameter force main also will be installed from the lift station to a connection point with the Gary Sanitary District.

The addition of a new force main increases efficiency, allows for better maintenance, reduces risk and reduces pump size and cost, officials said.

In addition to addressing the age and potential environmental issues associated with the lift station, the project also is necessary so development can continue in the city. Officials said regulatory agencies could prohibit new construction if it’s determined Hobart is unable to adequately pump out stormwater in wet weather events.