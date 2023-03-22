The Hobart Fire Department fought a fire early Wednesday at the Furniture and Mattress Outlet store at 1111 E. 37th Ave.

First responders arrived at the scene shortly after midnight and observed flames through the roof, the department reported on its Facebook page.

The outlet store is part of the Hobart Plaza strip mall anchored by Family Dollar. The fire department reported neighboring businesses suffered some smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation, the department said.

Hobart was assisted by the Lake Station, New Chicago, Portage, Gary, Merrillville and Union Township fire departments. Hobart and New Chicago police also responded to the scene.