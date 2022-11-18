Hobart boosts police, fire pay

HOBART — Salaries are increasing for Hobart’s first responders.

The City Council on Wednesday adopted an ordinance increasing annual base salaries to $55,000 for second class firefighters and police officers.

Master class pay will increase to $67,000 for firefighters and $68,725 for police. The new salaries take effect Jan. 1.

The current second class pay is $41,787 for firefighters and $45,900 for police. The master class pay is $59,396 for firefighters and $65,725 for police.

City officials said the raises are necessary to retain personnel and potentially attract new firefighters and police officers to the city.

Brian Degrauwe, president of Hobart Professional Firefighters Local 1641, said city leaders recognized compensation is an issue contributing to a shortage in the workforce, and he thanked Hobart administration for working to address it.

“For you guys to work hard on this and to see that there’s a need for it and to be willing to have our backs and put the work in, we really appreciate it,” Degrauwe said. “The effort is not unnoticed.”

He said the Fire Department had a staff of 62 firefighters in the 1990s, and the department responded to about 1,200 calls a year then. The department currently has about 42 firefighters, and it’s going to exceed 6,000 calls for service.

“We can’t afford to lose any more (firefighters),” Councilman Chris Wells said.

Hobart administration devoted many meetings to reviewing first responder pay during recent months.

Several people indicated that many area departments are struggling to find firefighter candidates, and the issue is compounded if compensation isn’t competitive with other agencies.

“We’re not going to attract people by offering less than the average in this area,” Wells said Wednesday. “We have to have a number more up there.”

While discussing the matter last month, Councilman Matt Claussen said that the Police Department also faces recruitment issues and that boosting officer pay will help address that.

“Public safety is our first duty as the council, and we can figure out the rest.” Councilman Josh Huddlestun said during the October session.