Hobart bridge project could start later this year

HOBART — Construction could start later this year for a major project taking Colorado Street over the railroad tracks near 69th Avenue.

“Today we rejoice as a community that we’re moving forward on this project,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said during an informational meeting about the overpass project.

Eric Wolverton, of American Structurepoint, said there are regular delays on Colorado Street because of the large number of trains that pass through that area. There’s also a track switching yard near that location, which can cause trains to block the crossing.

To stop trains from halting traffic, a bridge will be built over the tracks. Snedecor said the project is especially important for emergency personnel because that is a main thoroughfare for ambulances and fire trucks.

“It’s imperative ... that we have accessibility getting across that, and this overpass guarantees that our fire and emergency services can get to their destinations as needed, so there’s a lot of things that are important to this,” Snedecor said.

Wolverton said the design work for the structure could be finished in the coming months, and construction could start at the end of the year.

“We anticipate a 12- to 18-month construction period,” Wolverton said.

He said Colorado Street will be closed at the construction site throughout the initiative, but “access to all properties will be maintained during the project.”

A detour route is expected to use 69th Avenue, Mississippi Street/Marcella Boulevard and 61st Avenue to travel around the closure.

Wolverton said the bridge will include 12-foot lanes and a 10-foot multi-use path. He said the road will be shifted about 75 feet to the west to tie into the new roundabout at 69th Avenue and Colorado Street.

As construction nears, city leaders said the project provides additional benefits besides enhancing traffic flow. They said the overpass is needed as more development comes to Hobart

“We understand that there’s going to be a continued growth and a continued traffic presence in that area with (U.S.) 30 continuing to grow with our improvements of the (U.S.) 30 and Colorado intersection as well as the growth that we’re seeing on 69th and the growth that we’re seeing on 61st Avenue and that whole area,” Snedecor said.

Wolverton said the bridge will include two lanes for vehicles, but its substructure will be built to accommodate a four-lane section if needed.

Snedecor said Hobart received about $5.5 million through an Indiana Department of Transportation Trax Grant for the bridge. The city’s match is about $2 million, and Hobart will use proceeds from a 2020 bond issue to cover its portion.

