Hobart bridge work wins state recognition

  • Updated
Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor speaks during the bridge dedication ceremony in October 2020.

 Steve Euvino, File, The Tmes

HOBART — Before construction began for the Third Street bridge, many city officials said it would become a focal point in the city’s downtown.

The structure is now gaining state recognition.

The bridge project was entered into the engineering excellence awards run by the Indiana chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies.

Jake Dammarell, of Butler, Fairman & Seufert, said there are four levels of awards: finalist, merit, honor and grand, which is the highest recognition.

He said the Third Street bridge received the honor award, which makes it eligible for the grand recognition.

“The grand prize is picked out of a small group of honor awards,” Dammarell said. “Usually between five and eight get an honor award in the state for that year.”

He said the grand award winner will be announced during an April 28 ceremony.

Hobart held a dedication ceremony in October 2020 for its Third Street bridge project.

“We will be anxiously awaiting whether or not the project receives the grand award,” Dammarell said. “I think it has a great chance at that.”

People are also reading…

He said the bridge over Lake George provides more than a way to get from one place to another.

The structure, which opened to traffic in 2020, reduces flooding and is aesthetically pleasing.

Brick and limestone were incorporated in construction so the bridge has features that are consistent with the city's downtown area.

The new bridge was constructed with 8 feet of clearance under it. Dammarell said he’s noticed larger watercraft accessing areas of Lake George that couldn’t before.

“That kind of goes to show they’re able to enjoy the asset out here a lot more than they could in the past,” he said.

