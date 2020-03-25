Hobart closes buildings to the public in coronavirus response
Hobart City Hall

HOBART — Mayor Brian Snedecor has taken additional action to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by closing all municipal buildings to the public.

"As your city leadership, it is important for us to set the example in which we want people to follow," Snedecor said in a Facebook post.

City staff will operate remotely, and they will be available to answer questions by phone and email, he said.

"Public Works is working with smaller crews to keep up with garbage/recycling pickup," Snedecor said in the post.

In addition to municipal buildings, all Hobart playgrounds are closed until further notice.

Park properties and trails continue to be open, but Hobart encourages people to practice social distancing and stay at least six feet away from others if they visit those sites.

"We understand the next couple weeks will be significant in how this virus spreads. We need to limit the opportunities for this as much as we can," Snedecor said.

He offered some recommendations for those looking for ways to stay busy while indoors.

"Use this time to reconnect with your family, get some spring cleaning done, and try that recipe you’ve always wanted to make," Snedecor wrote. "We are all in this together and we will get through this together."

The Police Department and Fire Stations will remain fully-staffed, and crews there can provide assistance in emergencies.

Senior citizens and those with special needs can contact the Mayor’s Office at 219-942-6112 for assistance with day-to-day essentials.

