Hobart comments positive on dash to state border

HOBART — From comments received Monday, Hobartites don’t mind sharing a bus with Valparaiso riders, even for just a couple times a week.

The city of Hobart and Valparaiso Transit held a Community Center meeting to determine the amount of public interest in a new ChicaGo Dash line going through Hobart.

ChicaGo Dash is an express commuter bus service from downtown Valparaiso to downtown Chicago. The service utilizes 53-passenger coach buses.

“I’m really excited about this,” said resident Myra Cseke. “This could create a lot of job opportunities in Hobart.”

Cseke was among more than 30 people to offer comments and ask questions about the bus service, started in 2009 by former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas as an economic development tool.

Beth Shrader, director of planning and transit for the city of Valparaiso, explained that her community and Hobart had discussed the possibility of creating a new line in Hobart. Under consideration is a bus stop at Jubilee Church, 415 N. Hobart Rd. (Ind. 51), which is already on the ChicaGo Dash route.

“We’re looking to expand in Valparaiso,” Shrader said, adding, “It makes sense to make a stop in Hobart.”

Don Lorntzen, city of Valparaiso transit manager, explained that the bus service currently offers two stops in Valparaiso and three in the Chicago Loop. The service operates weekdays, five days a week.

COVID-19 has impacted ridership, Lorntzen noted, going from 1,600 riders to 570 riders a week.

Hobart is being considered, the transit manager said, because it’s on the current route and people have asked about the possibility.

The purpose of the meeting was for Hobart's input. Shrader said a Valparaiso Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on the issue produced little feedback from the Hobart side.

Hobart resident Michaelene Hojnicki, who works in the Sears Tower, said she chose the South Shore Line over ChicaGo Dash because she had to leave early to catch the Valparaiso bus and she found the early morning drive scary.

Pickups in Valparaiso are at 6, 6:30 and 7 a.m. from 270 Brown St. Stops in Chicago are at Franklin Street, LaSalle and Wacker, and Michigan and Randolph, across from Millennium Station. Pickup times are 4, 4:30 and 5 p.m.

Lorntzen said buses must maintain a strict schedule. If the service goes off its rotation, he explained, it’s considered a charter.

Ridership fees represent only 12% of ChicaGo Dash’s revenue, with other funding including the city of Valparaiso. Lorntzen said Valparaiso officials have not asked Hobart for funds for the proposed line.

“We want to expand the routes,” Lorntzen said. “We have the funding for it.”

Lorntzen added there is no set timeline for the proposed new line.

Some residents, including Penny Nunn and Betty Villareal, noted that while many commuters are working in Chicago, they wanted to use the service for leisure activities. Lorntzen replied that the bus service can accommodate them but they would have to find their own way to a specific destination.

Buses, Lorntzen said, are equipped with wifi and carry luggage and bicycles.

Other residents cited environmental impact and the potential for transport to Chicago airports. Some in the audience were ChicaGo Dash riders. Most said they would use the service 2-3 times a week.

Councilman Josh Huddlestun, D-2nd, reported many requests for the proposed service.

Mayor Brian Snedecor cited the possibility of residents of Lake Station and Portage also using the Hobart site.

"I appreciate Valpo for being willing to consider this,” the mayor said of the bus line.