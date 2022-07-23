Hobart council gives initial approval to sewer rate increase

HOBART — It appears the city will pursue a different financing option to fund major sanitary sewer upgrades.

The City Council on Wednesday approved the first reading of an ordinance to increase sanitary sewer rates by about $12.23 per month over a two-year period for the average residential customer.

The rate increase is being sought to cover a bond issue that will fund about $45 million in projects that include the replacement of Hobart’s main lift station.

City Engineer Phil Gralik said Hobart had been seeking a low-interest loan through the Indiana State Revolving Fund (SRF) program, but the city “fell off that list” for the latest round of loan funding. He said that Hobart can pursue a different loan that will carry a “slightly higher” interest rate and that the new sewer rate structure can support the different interest rate.

City councilmen on Wednesday said they support moving forward with the different loan because of the risks of waiting for other options.

Councilman Dave Vinzant, D-4th, said there’s a need to start the lift station improvements as soon as possible.

The existing lift station was established in the late 1980s, and facilities of that kind are typically built for about 20 years of service. Officials are concerned there could be an environmental emergency if there is a catastrophic failure at the lift station.

“We can’t wait because the day we have no pumps working, we’re in big trouble,” Vinzant said.

Besides upgrading the lift station, the proposed projects include the installation of a 30-inch diameter force main from the lift station to a connection point with the Gary Sanitary District.

Gralik said that if the council doesn’t want to pursue a different loan option, it could wait for the next round of SRF loan funding. Doing so would risk increased material costs.

“One of the other concerns of waiting three months is pipe prices continue to go up,” Gralik said. “Every month we wait to not order the pipe, we’re seeing a cost increase. That’s another reason to keep this moving forward.”

Gralik said that once a bond issue is finalized, Hobart can lock into a contract and a set price for the lift station improvements and force main installation.

“Once everything gets locked in, we have a guaranteed maximum,” Gralik said. “We will not exceed that without radical unforeseen site conditions or if we change the scope.”

The City Council is expected to consider adopting the sewer rate ordinance during its Aug. 3 meeting. If it advances, loan closing could take place by the end of August. The lift station work could start in January or February of 2023 and conclude in the winter of 2025.