Hobart council tables Becknell's rezone request

HOBART — Some city leaders appear apprehensive about advancing a proposed light industrial complex at 61st Avenue and Colorado Street.

The City Council on Wednesday decided to table an ordinance that would rezone about 156 acres of land for Becknell Industrial’s proposed development that could include multiple buildings and offer about 2 million square feet of space in total.

Mayor Brian Snedecor said he’s not a voting member on the council and doesn’t have veto power, but he would consider vetoing the rezone at this time if he did.

“Because I feel it’s important that we need to do the right thing at the right time, understanding that we have a lot of people that we have to answer to,” Snedecor said. “I trust this council will make the right decisions.”

Snedecor said he’s been a supporter of Becknell and development in the city, but he has “become troubled about this project” following two public hearings in which residents have strongly opposed the development.

Sufficient infrastructure?

“My concern moving forward on this project, at this point, at this time and at this location, I don’t think we’re ready from an infrastructure standpoint. ... I think that we still got work ahead of us,” Snedecor said.

He said there are a variety of projects the city is pursuing, including a new Interstate 65 interchange and a variety of enhancements to Colorado Street as well as 61st Avenue.

Snedecor said many of those projects involve collaboration with other entities such as the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. That means Hobart doesn’t have the sole decision regarding when some projects will take place.

Councilman Lino Maggio said that advancing the Becknell project at this time could be too early because of the infrastructure needs in that area.

“It’s kind of like putting the cart before the horse,” he said.

Councilman Mark Kopil said he’s confident Becknell would create a quality product, but he believes the 61st Avenue and Colorado Street property isn’t the right location for the proposed development.

The Plan Commission on April 7 gave a favorable recommendation for Becknell’s proposed rezone, which would change the 156 acres at 61st Avenue and Colorado Street from a residential classification to a light manufacturing district. The council has 90 days from that decision to act on the matter.

The commission’s recommendation came with a condition the city will restrict the permitted uses there. The council is expected to meet in an ordinance committee meeting at 6 p.m. May 25 to discuss a list of uses that would be prohibited for the property.

Residents cite concerns

There were two public hearings when the Plan Commission considered the rezone, and residents filled City Hall to speak out about the possible development. Nearly all of the public comments have objected to the project.

Many have expressed concerns about traffic, the environment, crime, health and property values. Snedecor on Wednesday said he believes property owners haven’t received a satisfactory answer regarding the impact the project could have on properties.

Although many objected to the project, Paul Thurston, of Becknell, said it would bring many benefits to the city. That includes creating hundreds of jobs and about $200 million in investment in Hobart. A conceptual plan shows six speculative structures for the site.

Snedecor said Hobart has a strong relationship with Becknell, and the city has benefited from Becknell’s other projects in Hobart.

“We’ve done huge developments and Becknell has been an exceptional partner in this city,” Snedecor said. “We’ve done great projects together, great union projects, lot of jobs, lot of food on the table.”

Thurston also indicated the development isn’t “something that’s going to happen overnight.” Other projects of similar size have taken about 15 years to complete. He said he hopes it wouldn’t take as long for this development, but it wouldn’t be done in a five-year period.

As Wednesday’s meeting concluded, some residents seemed appreciative the project will receive additional review before the council acts on the rezone request.

There wasn’t a public hearing about the matter during Wednesday’s council session, but some residents wanted another opportunity to address city leaders about the proposal.

