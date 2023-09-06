HOBART — One person was seriously injured after being hit Wednesday near the intersection of Crabapple Lane and Liverpool Road, Hobart police said.
A 16-year-old was driving a vehicle north on Liverpool Road when they struck the driver side of another car that was turning at the intersection onto Liverpool Road, police said.
The severely injured driver was taken to a nearby hospital. The teenage driver and their two passengers were also transported for medical treatment.
The South County Crash Reconstruction team is investigating the crash. The Hobart Fire Department was also on scene to assist.
