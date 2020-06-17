Hobart endorses church expansion

HOBART — An expansion project planned for the Hobart Assembly of God has the blessing of two city panels.
The Board of Zoning Appeals and Plan Commission on Thursday approved several requests associated with the project at 7547 E. Ridge Road.
That includes the site plan and a request to combine the three parcels that make up the church property into a single lot.
Hobart Assembly of God, which is planning to build a 13,085-square-foot addition to its existing building, also is asking the city to rezone its property from residential to a business classification. That matter received a favorable recommendation from the Plan Commission, and it moves to the City Council for final approval.
The Rev. Ryan McDowell, in a March Plan Commission meeting, told the panel the church has outgrown the facility, and the expansion “is going to be a huge help for us.”
In March, the Plan Commission tabled taking action on the various requests so some adjustments could be made to plans.
Hobart officials said the church's latest plans have addressed some questions they had about drainage, utilities and other matters.
In addition to the expansion of the church building, the parking lot there also will be increased by 25,000 square feet during the project.
There is a parsonage on the church property, and that building will be removed at some point, officials said.
Hobart Assembly of God formed in 1938, according to the church's website. The parish moved on multiple occasions, and it has been located on Ridge Road since 1976.
