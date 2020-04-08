Hobart enhancing GIS mapping

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOBART — The city continues to enhance its geographic information system (GIS) mapping program, and it’s expected to bring benefits to the community.

With GIS, officials can view a variety of data layers on maps of the municipality.

Geographic Technologies Group was hired about a year ago to plan, design and implement an enterprise-wide GIS program for the city.

Since then, Hobart has made “great leaps and bounds” to incorporate multiple databases into the system.

Officials can now easily view zoning maps, land use, environmental data, infrastructure, signs, ADA improvements, parcel information, parks and other data layers on maps.

Tim Kingsland, Hobart’s Stormwater District coordinator, said the upgraded GIS is a “tool that has proven to be very good at helping to make the city services more efficient, and that’s the name of the game.”

David Holdstock, of the Geographic Technologies Group, said the GIS program has been used by more Hobart officials since the company began enhancing it, and the goal is to continue to see more use by municipal departments in coming years.