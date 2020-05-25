Hobart facilities expect to have public access starting June 1

HOBART — The city is preparing to reopen municipal buildings to the public starting June 1, but some restrictions are expected to be in place.
Clerk-Treasurer Deb Longer said that could include limited hours for public access and some offices meeting with the public by appointment only.
Although many offices will begin to have visitors again, the Maria Reiner Senior Center will remain closed for now, Longer said.
She said city officials continue to discuss the reopening process for municipal buildings, and more details could become available after Hobart administration meets Wednesday to review the matter.
In addition to the limitations at the buildings, the city is taking other precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Temperatures will be taken and masks will be required of the public," Longer said.
Mayor Brian Snedecor said acrylic shields also will be installed at all counters that don't already have them in Hobart offices.
He said the City Council and other Hobart panels will begin to have open meetings at City Hall starting in June. Longer said those sessions will have limited seating so social distancing is followed. Hobart will also offer the ability to listen and participate in upcoming meetings by telephone.
Snedecor said city crews will resume curbside recycling and compost collection in June. He said employees could wear more personal protective equipment when those services are offered again.
Hobart residents can dispose of their yard waste at the Public Works yard at 340 S. Shelby St. while curbside compost pickup is temporarily unavailable.
Until Hobart facilities open, the public can conduct other city business by email and telephone. Residents also can visit the city website, cityofhobart.org, for operational updates.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
Whiting Fourth of July
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Portage Nativity Fest
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Lake County Fair
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.