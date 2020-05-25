You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hobart facilities expect to have public access starting June 1
topical alert urgent
HOBART

Hobart facilities expect to have public access starting June 1

Hobart City Hall

HOBART — The city is preparing to reopen municipal buildings to the public starting June 1, but some restrictions are expected to be in place.

Clerk-Treasurer Deb Longer said that could include limited hours for public access and some offices meeting with the public by appointment only.

Although many offices will begin to have visitors again, the Maria Reiner Senior Center will remain closed for now, Longer said.

She said city officials continue to discuss the reopening process for municipal buildings, and more details could become available after Hobart administration meets Wednesday to review the matter.

In addition to the limitations at the buildings, the city is taking other precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Temperatures will be taken and masks will be required of the public," Longer said.

Mayor Brian Snedecor said acrylic shields also will be installed at all counters that don't already have them in Hobart offices.

He said the City Council and other Hobart panels will begin to have open meetings at City Hall starting in June. Longer said those sessions will have limited seating so social distancing is followed. Hobart will also offer the ability to listen and participate in upcoming meetings by telephone.

Snedecor said city crews will resume curbside recycling and compost collection in June. He said employees could wear more personal protective equipment when those services are offered again.

Hobart residents can dispose of their yard waste at the Public Works yard at 340 S. Shelby St. while curbside compost pickup is temporarily unavailable.

Until Hobart facilities open, the public can conduct other city business by email and telephone. Residents also can visit the city website, cityofhobart.org, for operational updates.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts