Hobart facilities expect to have public access starting June 1

HOBART — The city is preparing to reopen municipal buildings to the public starting June 1, but some restrictions are expected to be in place.

Clerk-Treasurer Deb Longer said that could include limited hours for public access and some offices meeting with the public by appointment only.

Although many offices will begin to have visitors again, the Maria Reiner Senior Center will remain closed for now, Longer said.

She said city officials continue to discuss the reopening process for municipal buildings, and more details could become available after Hobart administration meets Wednesday to review the matter.

In addition to the limitations at the buildings, the city is taking other precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Temperatures will be taken and masks will be required of the public," Longer said.

Mayor Brian Snedecor said acrylic shields also will be installed at all counters that don't already have them in Hobart offices.