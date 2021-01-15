Hobart fire chief returns home after battling coronavirus for 2 months in hospital

HOBART — After two months in the hospital battling coronavirus, Hobart Fire Department Chief Randy Smith was able to return home on Friday.

In the first days of being diagnosed with COVID-19, Smith was put on a ventilator for 16 days in the intensive care unit in St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, said Hobart Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz.

"None of us, including his family, knew what to expect," Reitz said. "What we didn’t take into account was how tough Randy is, and how many superheroes work at St. Mary’s."

Smith went from the emergency room to the ICU to physical rehab, with hospital staff tending to him every step of the way.

"We saw the results of just what those miracle workers do when Randy jumped out of his wheelchair, and strolled out the hospital’s front door today," Reitz said. "That stroll was a special testament to the dedicated staff in the rehabilitation department."

Smith's friends and family came to witness his first steps out of the hospital Friday. The Hobart Fire Department gave Smith a parade as he returned back to his home.