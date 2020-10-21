Hobart fire station fully staffed, chief says

HOBART — All four of the city’s fire stations are staffed, and manpower is up to 14 firefighters per shift, Fire Chief Randy Smith said.
The change went into effect at the end of last week, he said.
“We’re taking steps in the right direction,” Smith said.
Prior to that, Hobart had about 11 to 12 full-time firefighters working per shift, which resulted in two of its four fire stations going unmanned or with limited staffing at times.
The city is able to increase staffing as some firefighters come off sick leave, and Hobart is in the midst of adding new personnel, Smith said.
One firefighter was hired recently, and two more people are expected to soon join the force.
The city’s goal is to have the four stations staffed at all times with at least 14 firefighters per shift. With the additional personnel, Hobart can reach 17 firefighters working per turn, Smith said.
Having 14 firefighters available “came in handy” over the weekend when the Fire Department was “excessively busy,” Smith said.
Firefighters had 23 runs in a 24-hour period, and there were multiple occasions in which there were back-to-back calls, he said. A typical day could have about 12 to 13 runs each day.
Smith said he expects response times will decrease with all fire stations staffed. Figures weren’t immediately available, but Smith anticipates having more details on response times later this week.
The staffing challenges in the Fire Department comes as the city has encountered financial struggles caused by property tax caps, COVID-19 and other issues.
As Hobart leaders look to make long-term staffing solutions, city leaders are creating plans to begin a possible volunteer program to supplement the full-time service already in place.
Mayor Brian Snedecor said many Indiana communities of Hobart’s size operate fire departments with a combination of full-time and volunteer staffing unless they have a casino or large industrial tax base to help fund public safety.
“It’s not easy to be able to (fund) a full-time only fire force,” Snedecor said.
In addition to the staffing costs, Hobart must keep its fire equipment up-to-date. Snedecor said the city recently purchased two new fire engines and a new ambulance for the department.
“Those things aren’t cheap,” he said.
In addition to assisting during emergency calls, the volunteer program could help with career development.
Although the positions wouldn't be paid, the volunteer firefighters would be required to participate in training and devote a certain amount of time each month to the department.
City leaders said it will take time to develop the possible volunteer program, and it could be months before volunteers could be serving at the department.
Hobart Professional Firefighters Local 1641 understands the financial challenges in Hobart, but the union believes the fire force should remain completely full time.
“To give our citizens the best as firefighters and paramedics, we must have highly trained professionals who are guaranteed to be on station to serve 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days out of the year,” said Enrique Lopez, president of Local 1641. “That cannot be guaranteed with a supplemental firefighting force.”
Lopez said Local 1641 remains committed to protecting the community and working with Hobart officials regarding long-term staffing solutions.
“Hobart professional firefighters and paramedics care about the people they serve, and will answer every call for service,” Lopez said. “Despite the city’s financial struggles, emergencies will continue to occur and a well-trained, properly equipped force is essential to mitigate a visitor or citizen’s life-threatening emergency.”
