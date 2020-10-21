Hobart fire station fully staffed, chief says

HOBART — All four of the city’s fire stations are staffed, and manpower is up to 14 firefighters per shift, Fire Chief Randy Smith said.

The change went into effect at the end of last week, he said.

“We’re taking steps in the right direction,” Smith said.

Prior to that, Hobart had about 11 to 12 full-time firefighters working per shift, which resulted in two of its four fire stations going unmanned or with limited staffing at times.

The city is able to increase staffing as some firefighters come off sick leave, and Hobart is in the midst of adding new personnel, Smith said.

One firefighter was hired recently, and two more people are expected to soon join the force.

The city’s goal is to have the four stations staffed at all times with at least 14 firefighters per shift. With the additional personnel, Hobart can reach 17 firefighters working per turn, Smith said.

Having 14 firefighters available “came in handy” over the weekend when the Fire Department was “excessively busy,” Smith said.