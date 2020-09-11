Hobart looking at many options to address budget issues

HOBART — Options are being explored as city leaders consider how to address the negative cash balance in the general fund.
A recent financial analysis suggested a bond issue, permanent budget reductions of close to $1.6 million, implementation of a wheel tax, creation of a food and beverage tax and establishment of a fire territory as options to address the general fund deficit that reached $5.1 million at the end of 2019.
City Councilman Dave Vinzant said the council has authorized the bond issue. The wheel tax, food and beverage tax and fire territory options are still being considered, but no immediate action is expected on those proposals.
In a budget workshop on Tuesday, Mayor Brian Snedecor suggested reviewing the possibility of charging payments in lieu of property taxes to some entities. Snedecor said there are nonprofit groups and other organizations that don't pay property taxes on their land, but the city provides services to them.
It's possible payments in lieu of taxes could be applied to help cover the costs of services.
Snedecor also said Hobart could pursue a business licensing program, which many area communities already have in place.
If enacted, such a program would require Hobart businesses to obtain licenses each year from the municipality, and annual charges would be assessed to have an active license.
Vinzant said the cost of license charges could be more for larger companies that use more city services than small businesses.
“Not all businesses should be treated equally,” Vinzant said.
There also is a safety aspect to the licensing program because businesses would be inspected annually to ensure they meet building and fire code.
City Councilman Josh Huddlestun cautioned against implementing too many fees because that could make it less desirable to locate a business in the city.
City leaders also have had discussions about potential cost sharing possibilities with the Redevelopment Commission, which has authority over tax increment financing district dollars.
Officials are determining all possible uses of TIF money to determine if it could cover expenses currently paid from other funding sources.
Hobart officials also are looking for ways to enhance the assessed value of the city.
There is about 60 acres of city-owned property near 61st Avenue and Arizona Street, and Hobart plans to eventually seek proposals from developers to transform the land into a residential community.
Snedecor also noted there is residential construction occurring in the Eagle Creek Crossing development on 61st Avenue and the Cressmoor Estates development south of 37th Avenue and west of Lake Park Avenue.
The general fund deficit also will require Hobart officials to make budget reductions, Snedecor said.
“Every department is going to have to face cuts,” he said.
Vinzant said employees are likely to be affected when budget cuts happen. The council is considering ordinances that will keep wages the same in 2021 for Hobart employees.
“There's no way to just deal with it and make everybody happy,” Vinzant said.
As officials consider how to address the general fund deficit, they understand it could grow if no action is taken.
A variety of issues have caused the negative cash balance, including property tax caps, lower than anticipated property tax collections and the city's assessed value. In addition to those issues, Hobart also is anticipating a reduction in income tax funding because of COVID-19, and there is a pending property tax assessment appeal by the Southlake Mall.
