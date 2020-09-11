Hobart looking at many options to address budget issues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — Options are being explored as city leaders consider how to address the negative cash balance in the general fund.

A recent financial analysis suggested a bond issue, permanent budget reductions of close to $1.6 million, implementation of a wheel tax, creation of a food and beverage tax and establishment of a fire territory as options to address the general fund deficit that reached $5.1 million at the end of 2019.

City Councilman Dave Vinzant said the council has authorized the bond issue. The wheel tax, food and beverage tax and fire territory options are still being considered, but no immediate action is expected on those proposals.

In a budget workshop on Tuesday, Mayor Brian Snedecor suggested reviewing the possibility of charging payments in lieu of property taxes to some entities. Snedecor said there are nonprofit groups and other organizations that don't pay property taxes on their land, but the city provides services to them.

It's possible payments in lieu of taxes could be applied to help cover the costs of services.

Snedecor also said Hobart could pursue a business licensing program, which many area communities already have in place.